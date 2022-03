Ilker Ayci turns down Tata Sons' offer to be Air India CEO 2 weeks after appointment | Oneindia News

Ilker Ayci has declined the offer of Tata Sons to be the new Air India CEO.

Tata Sons had appointed Ilker Ayci as the CEO and MD of Air India and he was supposed to assume his responsibilities on or before April 1.

