Hero Father Protects his Son from Charging Bull

Nail-biting video shows the dramatic moment a father put his life - and body - on the line to save his son from a rampaging bull at a Texas rodeo.

Landis Hooks (pictured protecting his son in the main image) has been hailed as a hero for coming to the rescue of his 18-year-old bull-rider son, Cody Hooks (inset), of Louisiana, who had fallen off the animal during an exhibition event at the Bell County Expo Center, in Belton, earlier this month.

In the now-viral clip shared to Instagram, young Cody can be seen being hurled off the bull moments after the animal bursts from its stall and into the packed arena.

Rendered unconscious by the fall, Cody can be seen in the footage laying motionless as the irate bull continues to run and buck around the ring.