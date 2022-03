PM's emotional exchange with Ukranian journalist

Boris Johnson had an emotional exchange with a Ukrainian journalist asking for further Western support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia.

Following his speech in Warsaw today, the journalist asked why NATO is not willing to defend Ukraine.

The prime minister replied that engaging in an armed conflict would lead to consequences "very difficult to control".

Report by Guzzardib.

