ITV News reports on the attack on Freedom Square in Kharkiv

ITV News correspondent Dan Rivers reports from Kharkiv in Ukraine – where a strike on Freedom Square has resulted in the complete devastation of ‘a very nervous city’, leaving it devoid of any normal life and reduced to ‘an absolute shell’ Report by Chinnianl.

