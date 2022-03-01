Ep. 33 Putin Gets More Than He Bargained For

Vladimir Putin commences an invasion on Ukraine in an unprovoked act of vodka tasting communist aggression.

Though he seems at the moment to have bitten off more than he can chew as Ukraine and the Western Allies unite to bring crippling sanctions on the global front, and deadly battle on the local front.

Biden of course is claiming credit for new more aggressive economic penalties against Russia after offering a slew of weak sanctions against the communist country last week.

In reality Europe has led the way with Biden reluctantly following like a scared child.