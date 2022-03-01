New Delhi: An Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine.

DELHI, NEW DELHI: New Delhi said one Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine on Tuesday (March 1), as it urged Moscow and Kyiv to guarantee safe departure for approximately 12,000 Indian nationals trapped in the country.
DELHI, NEW DELHI: New Delhi said one Indian student was killed in shelling in Ukraine on Tuesday (March 1), as it urged Moscow and Kyiv to guarantee safe departure for approximately 12,000 Indian nationals trapped in the country.
A special evacuation flight will depart from New Delhi to Kosice, Slovakia today to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. Union..
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla started 24-hour helpline, which can be contacted on 011-23014011 and 23014022 in New Delhi.