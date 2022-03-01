Trump Babbles About Russia’s War on Ukraine & QAnon Claims Jimmy Kimmel Has Been Arrested & Cloned!

The war on Ukraine continues to be the big story of course as famously-neutral Switzerland is taking action against Russia by freezing assets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown great courage under fire and is a helluva swing dancer too, Trump was quarter pounding his little fists at CPAC this weekend explaining in no detail why he believes that there would be no war if he was still in office, he finally has “proof” that the election was stolen from him, shared his plans to run for President in 2024, Americans are fighting back at Russia by pulling vodka from their shelves, Russian OnlyFans entertainers were locked out of their accounts over the weekend, another Trump tell-all book is on the way from former Attorney General Bill Barr, and Jimmy has officially made the QAnon list of celebrities and world leaders that have supposedly been arrested and/or executed.