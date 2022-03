Twitter users slam Ukrainian official’s alleged racist remark on Ukraine crisis | Oneindia News

Reports have emerged of Ukraine’s deputy chief prosecutor David Sakvarelidze’s alleged racist comment.

In a TV interview with the BBC, Sakvarelidze said the war situation unfolding in his country was ‘very emotional’ for him because ‘European people with blue eyes and blonde hair’ were being killed every day.

