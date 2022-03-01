Russian assault on Ukrainian city Kharkiv was an atrocity, says President Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said onlooker records of regular citizens were as a rule purposely focused on during Monday's assault on the nation's second biggest city.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said onlooker records of regular citizens were as a rule purposely focused on during Monday's assault on the nation's second biggest city.
Watch VideoStreet fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's..
Watch VideoRussian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside..