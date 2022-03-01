Welcome back, to That's On Point!
Your weekly test of the Emergency Podcast System.
Here is a clip from the last podcast.
Today we discuss the fact that Brandon has been right.
Russia has actually invaded Ukraine.
Russia Invades Ukraine - #LiveFreeOrDiePodcasts Special
Two Ukrainian UPCS crossed the border into Russia and were destroyed.