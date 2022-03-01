Universal Music Acquires the Rights to Neil Diamond's Entire Music Catalog

Singer and songwriter Neil Diamond has joined a growing number of big-name artists from past generations to sell their music catalog.

'The New York Times' reports that Diamond, famous for hits like "Sweet Caroline" and "Song Sung Blue," has sold his entire back catalog to Universal Music Group.

On February 28, Universal announced that it had acquired Diamond's entire catalog, including the rights to the recordings.

Beyond his own hits, many of his songs have gone on to be famously covered by other artists.

The Monkees' "I'm a Believer" and UB40's "Red Red Wine" are just two of many popular songs originally written by Diamond.

According to 'The New York Times,' the financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

In 2018, Diamond retired from touring after announcing that he had Parkinson's disease.

Universal obtained the rights to 110 unreleased tracks, a full unreleased album as well as archival videos.

Universal will also reportedly release any music that Diamond records in the future.

In a statement, Diamond said he was confident that Universal would , “continue to represent my catalog, and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fueled my career.”.

