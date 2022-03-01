Michael Keaton Accepts SAG Award for 'Dopesick,' Dedicates It to Nephew

CNN reports that while Keaton was accepting the award for outstanding performance by a male actor at the 2022 Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

He dedicated the award to his late nephew, Michael, who lost his life due to a battle with drug addiction in 2016.

Keaton won the SAG award for his work in Hulu's "Dopesick," which depicts the rise of opioid use in the United States.

In "Dopesick," Keaton plays a doctor who is deceived by pharmaceutical companies' practices, subsequently falling into addiction himself.

According to CNN, Keaton was late to the stage to accept his award.

When the actor finally arrived, he fought through tears.

I’m the most fortunate person.

, Michael Keaton at SAG Awards, via CNN.

Keaton said, "given the subject matter" of "Dopesick," it was only right the award be dedicated to his lost family member.

In an interview with the New York Times last year, he said the experience of losing his nephew to drug addiction had motivated him to take the role.

I take pride in holding those people accountable for the victims of this opioid crisis.

, Michael Keaton, via the New York Times.

While accepting the award, Keaton spoke of the power of storytelling and its ability to “improve someone’s life.”.

