This Morning’s Top Headlines – March 1 | Morning News NOW

Satellite images show a 40-mile long Russian military convoy heading towards Kyiv, Russia and Ukraine are set to meet again soon after no breakthrough after talks and Ukraine has applied for an EU membership.
Satellite images show a 40-mile long Russian military convoy heading towards Kyiv, Russia and Ukraine are set to meet again soon after no breakthrough after talks and Ukraine has applied for an EU membership.
Satellite images show the Russian military deployment advancing on Kyiv, Ukraine's president is set to release prisoners..
The U.S. considers deploying troops near Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise, omicron cases start to decline in the Northeast, and..