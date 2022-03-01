'Robert’s embodiment of Batman is terrifying': Colin Farrell on Robert Pattinson as Batman

Colin Farrell says Robert Pattinson gives a "terrifying" performance of Batman which evoked childhood memories for him.
Colin Farrell says Robert Pattinson gives a "terrifying" performance of Batman which evoked childhood memories for him.
Colin Farrell has revealed he exchanged text messages with Danny DeVito after he landed the role of Penguin in The..
Check out the official "Funeral" clip from the superhero movie The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves. It stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë..
From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s..