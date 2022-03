Ukrainian Born Congresswoman: Is Biden Waiting For Millions To Die in Ukraine To Do More?

Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz: “It is not a war, it’s a genocide, because we have a crazy man that believes he has the whole world hostage.

And then we have a president that talks about it, talks about it, and doesn’t do things.

You know, and what is he gonna wait, when millions have died, then he’s going to do more.

I mean, we have not just a moral duty, we’re the leaders of the free world.”