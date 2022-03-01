RT News - March 01 2022

The West is destroying the very rules it created.

That's according to Russia's top diplomat - as he addressed UN officials about nuclear non-proliferation and human rights.

Day six - of the special operation in Ukraine.

Civilians caught between the front lines.

We report from the war-torn Donetsk People's Republic - where homes and lives are still being lost every day, eight years since Ukraine began shelling.

Ukraine's President makes an impassioned plea to join the EU but Brussels officials have held back on any assurances.

However the EU pledges support for Ukraine - including ammunition, medical supplies and weapons with even traditionally neutral Switzerland joining European sanctions against Russia.