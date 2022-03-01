RT News - March 01 2022
RT News - March 01 2022

The West is destroying the very rules it created.

That&apos;s according to Russia&apos;s top diplomat - as he addressed UN officials about nuclear non-proliferation and human rights.

Day six - of the special operation in Ukraine.

Civilians caught between the front lines.

We report from the war-torn Donetsk People&apos;s Republic - where homes and lives are still being lost every day, eight years since Ukraine began shelling.

Ukraine&apos;s President makes an impassioned plea to join the EU but Brussels officials have held back on any assurances.

However the EU pledges support for Ukraine - including ammunition, medical supplies and weapons with even traditionally neutral Switzerland joining European sanctions against Russia.