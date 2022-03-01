INTERVIEW: Former UK Ambassador Peter Ford Warns About NATO Escalation in Ukraine

In the segment which broadcast live on Feb 25, 2022 on the Patrick Henningsen Show on TNT Radio, former UK ambassador to Syria, Peter Ford, joins Patrick for a moving discussion on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and the US and NATO's clandestine designs on the region, the failure of sanctions, as well as the West's plan to encircle Russia, thus placing Europe and the world in jeopardy from a wider military conflagration, one which could easily spin out of control.

And the hysterical political and media rhetoric in the West is not helping either.