'We won't fight in Ukraine', the Prime Minister reassures

"We will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine", said Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Estonian PM Kaja Kallas.

"These reinforcements here are firmly within the borders of NATO members," the prime minister added.

Report by Guzzardib.

