The End of the Deep State Church

The Evangelical establishment promoted the government’s covid propaganda every step of the way.

Fortunately, as Barna’s research shows, they have lost their influence.

No one is paying attention to these government mouthpieces anymore.

Their attempts to brainwash Christians into accepting the Great Reset failed.

Quite the opposite, American Christians are done with the complacency, compromise and corruption of the ministry CEOs.

The corporate deep state “church” is dying.