Ontario drops most COVID-19 measures, including vaccine passports

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is no longer required at most Ontario restaurants, gyms and movie theatres.
Nightclubs, sporting and concert venues can get rid of capacity limits and restrictions are also lifted on social gathering sizes.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is no longer required at most Ontario restaurants, gyms and movie theatres.
Nightclubs, sporting and concert venues can get rid of capacity limits and restrictions are also lifted on social gathering sizes.
As the United Kingdom moves to lift nearly all Covid restrictions, most Canadians are still living with vaccine passports, mask..