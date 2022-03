Joe Biden Will Claim He Ended COVID In State Of Union | CDC Changes Data On Dime | Ep 347

Joe Biden will speak to Americans tonight in the State of the Union address as he has a year of failures under his belt.

Still, despite an atrocious year where he has record low approval ratings, he no doubt will claim several successes, despite not being true, with perhaps the biggest lie being how he curbed COVID and is getting America back to freedom.

Plus.

Updates on Ukraine, Russia and where we go from here.