Sebastian Gorka LIVE: Will Putin use nukes?

Sebastian further discusses the war in Ukraine, and the possibility of nuclear weapons getting involved, with special guests Senator Marsha Blackburn, Daniel Hoffman, Lord Conrad Black, and Konstantin Kisin.
Sebastian further discusses the war in Ukraine, and the possibility of nuclear weapons getting involved, with special guests Senator Marsha Blackburn, Daniel Hoffman, Lord Conrad Black, and Konstantin Kisin.
Sebastian continues his live coverage of CPAC 2022, reacting to the Ukraine crisis and more, with special guests Kash Patel, Jim..