As States Ditch COVID-19 Restrictions, , Are Americans Ready?.
NBC News reports as states decide to put an end to COVID-19 safety protocols such as masking and social distancing.
Many Americans are unsure and fearful of what such measures could spell for the not-so-distant future.
Many Americans are unsure and fearful of what such measures could spell for the not-so-distant future.
A survey of over 1,500 American adults, conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation from Feb.
9 through Feb.
21, .
Shows a nation eager for normalcy and anxious about the future.
The survey found 61% of participants believed ending pandemic safety restrictions would put the elderly and immunocompromised at heightened risk.
Nearly half of those studied believe death will increase as restrictions end.
Still, 65% expressed worry that the continued reliance on masking and social distancing could negatively affect the mental health of young citizens of the United States.
63% said they were concerned about the effects continued mitigation measures would have on the country's businesses.
Much of the public is sensibly both anxious and eager about returning to normal.
, Statement from Drew Altman, CEO Kaiser Family Foundation, via CNN.
The survey found overall anxiety stemming from pandemic safety measures varies greatly along party lines.
82% of Democrats surveyed worried that easing measures too soon would equate to overwhelmed hospitals and increased death.
While almost 75% of Republicans agreed that continued restrictions would be detrimental to the lives of young Americans