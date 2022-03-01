As States Ditch COVID-19 Restrictions, Are Americans Ready?

NBC News reports as states decide to put an end to COVID-19 safety protocols such as masking and social distancing.

Many Americans are unsure and fearful of what such measures could spell for the not-so-distant future.

A survey of over 1,500 American adults, conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation from Feb.

9 through Feb.

Shows a nation eager for normalcy and anxious about the future.

The survey found 61% of participants believed ending pandemic safety restrictions would put the elderly and immunocompromised at heightened risk.

Nearly half of those studied believe death will increase as restrictions end.

Still, 65% expressed worry that the continued reliance on masking and social distancing could negatively affect the mental health of young citizens of the United States.

63% said they were concerned about the effects continued mitigation measures would have on the country's businesses.

Much of the public is sensibly both anxious and eager about returning to normal.

, Statement from Drew Altman, CEO Kaiser Family Foundation, via CNN.

The survey found overall anxiety stemming from pandemic safety measures varies greatly along party lines.

82% of Democrats surveyed worried that easing measures too soon would equate to overwhelmed hospitals and increased death.

While almost 75% of Republicans agreed that continued restrictions would be detrimental to the lives of young Americans