How Israel is THREATENED by Russia's Ukraine Invasion | Watchman Newscast

On today’s Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down why Israel should be concerned about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and it’s implications for the Middle East.

Will an emboldened Vladimir Putin decide to put a stop to Israel’s strikes against Iran in Syria?

And will Iran and it’s proxies feel more empowered to target Israel?

And what are the prophetic implications?