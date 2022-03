#Russia #Ukraine #Convoy Huge Russian Convoy Nears Kyiv, Ukraine Braces For Assault

Ukraine is bracing for a new, and possibly more brutal, chapter of the war, as Russia’s military appears to be changing its tactics on the ground.

A Russian convoy reportedly up to 40 miles long is heading toward Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians have begun targeting residential sections of Kharkiv, calling the attacks a military crime.