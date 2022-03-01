Boris Johnson pledges support for Ukraine but insists UK 'will not fight Russian forces'

The British prime minister also said his government has announced the "first phase of a bespoke humanitarian route" for refugees to come to the UK.
The British prime minister also said his government has announced the "first phase of a bespoke humanitarian route" for refugees to come to the UK.
"We will not fight Russian forces in Ukraine", said Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a joint press conference with NATO..
The West will impose massive sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine,..