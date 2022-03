Putin's threat: Is Russia ready to use the nuclear option? | To the point

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered that the country's nuclear deterrence forces be put on alert, ratcheting up tensions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came after Western leaders agreed to a fresh wave of sanctions on Moscow, including freezing Putin's personal assets and cutting some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

Putin also blamed what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.