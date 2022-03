COS Live! Ep. 198: 2021 COS Award Winners

Two leading ladies join us to react to being awarded our yearly accolades for 2021.

These are some outstanding patriots that we want to recognize for their work to secure the future of our constitutional republic.

Mary Jo Wedding (Kentucky) is Outstanding Volunteer of the Year, and North Carolina is State Team of the Year.

