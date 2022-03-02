MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to reach lockout deal

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the league has canceled opening day after MLBPA's unanimously rejected the owners' “best and final” offer before a self-imposed 5 p.m.
Deadline Tuesday.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that the league has canceled opening day after MLBPA's unanimously rejected the owners' “best and final” offer before a self-imposed 5 p.m.
Deadline Tuesday.
Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday the sport will lose regular-season games over a labor dispute for the first time in 27..
The MLB is in its 89th day of lockout. Today is the last day to settle negotiations to salvage the regular season.