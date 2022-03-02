Kamala Harris reveals the power of Black history; White House honors D-Nice

United States Vice President Kamala Harris revealed the power of Black history, while D-Nice was honored in the White House for the Biden-Harris' first in-person Black History Month celebration.
United States Vice President Kamala Harris revealed the power of Black history, while D-Nice was honored in the White House for the Biden-Harris' first in-person Black History Month celebration.
Watch VideoLaw is, and has always been, one of the least diverse professional fields in America.
It's a field largely..