NYFW Fall/Winter 2022: Kevan Hall's Collection Transports Audience to the Moroccan Trading Markets

For his Fall/Winter 2022 collection entitled Trading Post!

, Kevan Hall envisioned a burgeoning time when travelers would meet to exchange wares, folklore, and handcrafted textiles from Mali to Morocco to the legendary Tarshish.

After a 20-year hiatus from showing, this is his second show back on the runway.

We sat down with Hall to hear all about it, including the must-haves to own such as a coat, a cocktail dress, and a suit, especially the Zebra one.

Hall also filled us in on a new home collection he is launching with Saks OFF 5TH.