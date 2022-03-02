Water Repellent Metal - Nanotechnology Makes Metal Rust Free

Laser-generated surface structures create extremely water-repellent metals.

Super-hydrophobic properties could lead to applications in solar panels, sanitation and as rust-free metals.

Scientists at the University of Rochester have used lasers to transform metals into extremely water repellent, or super-hydrophobic, materials without the need for temporary coatings....Super-hydrophobic materials are desirable for a number of applications such as rust prevention, anti-icing, or even in sanitation uses.

However, as Rochester’s Chunlei Guo explains, most current hydrophobic materials rely on chemical coatings.