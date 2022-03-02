Morgan Super 3 Driving Video

The Morgan Motor Company today unveils Super 3, one of the most intriguing and distinctive vehicles the company has ever built.

Super 3 has been designed from the ground up to offer new levels of character, thrill and adventure, principles that have defined Morgan’s three-wheeled product since the company was founded 113 years ago.

At the very heart of Super 3’s personality is its driving character.

Primarily, a three-wheeled Morgan is a vehicle that entices you to get behind the wheel, offering a unique combination of mechanical feel, connection to the environment and visual differentiation from anything else on the road.

Few vehicles will engage their occupants like Super 3, which encourages owners to feel present in the craft of motoring and entices them to embark on incredible adventures.

As the company’s most configurable model to date, Super 3 offers an extensive list of options and accessories that allow owners to tailor their own experience.

From adventure touring accessories to race-inspired liveries, Super 3 adopts multiple personalities to reflect the individuality of its owner.

Three expressions of these personalities can be seen on the launch vehicles.