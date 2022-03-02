Fighting for the Republic

# 140 Russian peace talks, Soros and Pres. Trump at CPAC
Power elite operation to crush freedom of speech
Rumble
This power elite operation to crush freedom of speech IS the enemy attack from within – it threatens the very core of our..
# 140 Russian peace talks, Soros and Pres. Trump at CPAC
This power elite operation to crush freedom of speech IS the enemy attack from within – it threatens the very core of our..
Two leading ladies join us to react to being awarded our yearly accolades for 2021. These are some outstanding patriots that we..