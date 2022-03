‘Bring my son’s body back, I want to see him’, appeals Naveen's father to PM Modi | Oneindia News

Deceased student's father appeals to get his son's body back; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia must stop bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start; Kerala High Court dismissed Malayalam news channel MediaOne's appeal; US President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian aircraft from using US airspace.

#RussiaUkraineWar #IndianStudentDies #PMModi