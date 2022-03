Shilpa, Sonam, Anupam Kher & Many Other Celebs Wish Fans On Maha ShivRatri 2022

Today March 1 marks the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

On this day, the disciples of Lord Shiva offer their prayers to the Almighty.

The day signifies the supreme win of good over evil.

On this occasion, some Bollywood celebs have also taken to their social media to extend warm wishes to their fans.

Have a look