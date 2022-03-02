Russia detains protesters opposed to Ukraine invasion
Protesters in Times Square call for peace in Ukraine
Rumble
Protesters gathered in Times Square on Saturday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine and call for peace, with..
Russia detains protesters opposed to Ukraine invasion
Protesters gathered in Times Square on Saturday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine and call for peace, with..
A Citizens’ March for peace was conducted by the All India Students Association and CPI-ML. According to one of the protesters,..