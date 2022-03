Chelsea boss Tuchel shuts down Abramovich question

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel stops a reporter in his tracks when asked about Russian owner Roman Abramovich's reported attempts to affect the war in Ukraine.

Tuchel says "Listen, you have to stop, honestly.

I'm not a politician.

You have to stop.

I can only repeat it, and I even feel bad to repeat it, because I never experienced war".

Report by Blairm.

