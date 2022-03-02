We will never just accept a living with covid 19 - President Biden.

President Joe Biden talk - president Biden says we will never just accept a living with covid 19.
We will continue to combat the virus as we do other diseases.
President Joe Biden talk - president Biden says we will never just accept a living with covid 19.
We will continue to combat the virus as we do other diseases.
Protesters burned tents as police used pepper spray in New Zealand's capital. US President Joe Biden said he will "never just..
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of children in America living in poverty jumped dramatically after just one month without the..