Citizen Mandates that Uphold Pillars of Freedom #2: Protection of Rights & Equality for All Citizens

Episode #66 - The second of seven episodes, Barry explains the citizen mandates that lay the foundation upon which freedom is built in the United States.

Citizen mandates are the implicit or explicit command of the people to the government.

In the second episode of this seven-part series, Barry dives into citizen mandates #3 and #4: government shall apply all laws equally and the government shall protect the rights of the individual.