Celebrations outside court: Samkelo

Amabutho and members of the Zulu Royal Household are in full celebration mode at Freedom Park Square, outside the Pietermaritzburg High Court, where King Misuzulu KaZwelithi was declared by Deputy Judge President Mjabuliseni Madondo as the undisputed king of the Zulu nation.

Video: Samkelo Mtshali/ IOL Politics