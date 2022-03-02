CNN interviews Ukrainian President amid new Russian attacks

CNN's Matthew Chance speaks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his country faces a fresh round of deadly attacks by Russian forces.
#CNN #News
CNN's Matthew Chance speaks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his country faces a fresh round of deadly attacks by Russian forces.
#CNN #News
Ukraine President Zelensky: , "I'm Not Iconic, Ukraine is Iconic".
Ukraine President Zelensky: , "I'm Not Iconic, Ukraine is..
Watch VideoRussian forces bombarded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what..