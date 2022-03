Labour calls for sanctions against Abramovich during PMQs

At Prime Minister's Questions Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer asks Boris Johnson "why on earth" has Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich not been sanctioned.

In response the prime minister says he couldn't comment on individual cases but insists that his government's actions are already "having an effect in Moscow".

Report by Blairm.

