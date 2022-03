Kharkiv: Once a hub of poetry, now under Russian seige | Latest World English News | WION

Kharkiv is in the North East of Ukraine, it's just 25 miles from Russia and has a population of around 1.4 million people who are predominantly Russian speaking.

Many in kharkiv have family or do business across the border which is why the Kremlin might have believed that it would face less resistance and that its residents will be more sympathetic to Moscow.