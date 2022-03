Dylan Clark discusses Robert Pattinson's The Batman casting backlash

The Batman producer Dylan Clark says the intervention of Christian Bale to defend Robert Pattinson's casting as Batman was "sweet" and helpful.

There was some disquiet among Batman fans when Pattinson, who remains best known in some quarters as the star of the Twilight franchise, was announced to lead Matt Reeves' franchise reboot.

The Batman is in IMAX and cinemas from 4 March, with IMAX previews from 3 March.