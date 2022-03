Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Is the world on the brink of NUKE destruction over LGBTQ desire to indoctrinate Ukranian children?

After looking at this video of Ukranian president dancing with his gay friends, you decide.

The video sound is off, but it's still totally obvious.

The most bizarre thing, this is the guy the world of normies is rallying behind.

God help us.