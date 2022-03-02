Covid-19 Cases and Deaths Continue to Decline Worldwide

Covid-19 cases and deaths are declining worldwide, according to data from the World Health Organization.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Covid-19 cases and deaths are declining worldwide, according to data from the World Health Organization.
Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.
Watch VideoFor two years, Hong Kong successfully insulated most of its residents from COVID-19 and often went months without a..
Pollution Is Responsible for More Deaths , Than COVID-19, Experts Say.
Reuters reports pollution is causing more deaths among..