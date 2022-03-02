PM: Putin's actions in Ukraine could be war crimes

Boris Johnson accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes after reports of over 2,000 deaths of civilians in Ukraine emerged on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from the SNP's Ian Blackford the prime minister says "What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin's regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians, in my view, already fully qualifies as a war crime." Report by Blairm.

