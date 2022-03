Happy Birthday, Daniel Craig!

Daniel Wroughton Craig turns 54 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the actor.

1.

He started acting in school plays when he was just six years old.

2.

Craig is the first actor to play James Bond who was born after the series started.

3.

He became the longest-serving James Bond in 2019.

4.

He does all of his own stunts.

5.

Craig’s middle name, Wroughton, came from his great-great-grandmother, Grace Matilda Wroughton.

