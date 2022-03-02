Researchers Suggest Tyrannosaurus Had 3 Separate Species, Not Just Rex

Researchers Suggest , Tyrannosaurus Had 3 Separate Species, , Not Just Rex.

A group of researchers now believe that Tyrannosaurus actually consisted of three separate species and not just a single T.

Rex.

.

Reuters reports that the T.

Rex has long been recognized as the sole genus of Tyrannosaurus since its discovery in 1905.

.

Independent paleontologist and paleoartist Gregory Paul and his team examined the remains of about three dozen Tyrannosaurus fossils.

.

Their research led to the recognition of two additional species: , T.

Imperator, meaning "tyrant lizard emperor," and T.

Regina, meaning "tyrant lizard queen.".

After over a century of all specimens being placed into one species without the issue being carefully examined, the first and only analysis finds that the variation in Tyrannosaurus is beyond the norms for dinosaurs, , Gregory Paul, Independent paleontologist and paleoartist, via Reuters.

... and is distributed over time in a manner that indicates that Darwinian speciation from one (species) to two new species had occurred before the final dinosaur extinction cut off further evolution, Gregory Paul, Independent paleontologist and paleoartist, via Reuters.

Reuters reports that Tyrannosaurus roamed western North America until about 66 million years ago.

.

According to Reuters, there remains some disagreement among paleontologists.

.

Critics of the study claim that the variations are not enough evidence to clearly define a new species of Tyrannosaurus.

.

It's hard to define a species, even for animals today, and these fossils have no genetic evidence that can test whether there were truly separate populations.

Until I see much stronger evidence, these are all still T.

Rex to me, and that's what I'll be calling them, Steve Brusatte, University of Edinburgh paleontologist, via Reuters.

It's hard to define a species, even for animals today, and these fossils have no genetic evidence that can test whether there were truly separate populations.

Until I see much stronger evidence, these are all still T.

Rex to me, and that's what I'll be calling them, Steve Brusatte, University of Edinburgh paleontologist, via Reuters